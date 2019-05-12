Log jam on Payette River makes area dangerous

BANKS, Idaho (AP) – A log jam on the South Fork of the Payette River has led the Boise National Forest, along with emergency responders and river experts, to issue a stark warning to river users.

KTVB-TV reports that the log jam and current river conditions make the area extremely dangerous.

The log jam is built up at the Dog Leg Rapid, which comes out of the Bronco Billy Rapid. It’s not safe for the inexperienced river user.

In a news release, forest officials said: “Rubber rafts, kayaks, and pontoon boats are a concern because the course of the river and its strong current could pull them directly into the log jam.”

Forest officials are working on a plan to safely remove the log jam but don’t have a timeline for when that can be done – or how.