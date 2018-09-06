Location announced for Pocatello Idaho temple

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released an artistic rendering and location for the proposed Pocatello Idaho temple on Thursday, September 6.

The rendering features a three-story temple with a center spire. Church officials say the temple will be located east of Satterfield Drive and Butte Street in Pocatello in a new subdivision known as Crestview Estates.

President Thomas S. Monson announced the Church’s intention to build the state’s sixth temple in 2017.

Officials expect construction on the temple is expected to begin in 2019, and say it will take two to three years to complete.