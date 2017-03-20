Local counselor accused of child sexual exploitation skips preliminary hearing

The former Pocatello counselor charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child was expected in court Monday afternoon for his preliminary hearing.

James McGahey, 49, was arrested at the beginning of March after police had issued a warrant for his arrest. He ended up surrendering himself to police.

However, because his attorney is out of town and needs more time to prepare for the case, he will appear back in court in early April.

If McGahey decides to waive his right to a preliminary hearing, his case will end up heading straight to the District Court level, where he’ll be arraigned and enter a plea.

Prosecutors on Monday said there are certain details within this case that not only involve minors, but that are also so gruesome, the case will remain sealed.

If McGahey makes his $25,000 bond, he will be mandated to wear an ankle monitor and will not be allowed to have any sort of contact with a minor.

