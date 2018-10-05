Local attorney weighs in on Kavanaugh confirmation hearings

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s interview with Allen Browning

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Local defense attorney Allen Browning has been watching the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings very carefully.

Amid growing controversy following an accusation of sexual misconduct by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Browning said he’s seen both sides of this kind of situation and sometimes accusers aren’t the only victims.

“There are people that have really been sexually abused and you know, there are real victims out there, but there are also real victims of false accusations and that comes up more often than you would expect,” Allen Browning told KID NewsRadio.

The testimony and accusation by Ford have dominated headlines for a couple of weeks, prompting strong opinions on both sides of the aisle: those who believe Kavanaugh and those who believe Ford. But, Browning said, there are things people should be looking for when it comes to making a decision on where they stand, especially if they’ve experienced similar trauma similar to Ford’s description.

“Any trial lawyer knows that if you have a rape case and you’re questioning potential jurors who are going to fairly weigh the evidence, you’re going to ask the jurors if they have been a victim of sexual abuse of some sort,” Browning said. “Out of respect for those people, they’re questioned outside the presence of the rest of the jurors, but invariably they will tell me and they will tell every other defense lawyer who asked the question that because of their experience because it hits home so much for them, they can’t be fair.”

Browning emphasized excluding people who have experienced sexual abuse, isn’t a negative action or response towards them. Instead, he said, it’s an effort to respect them and the pain they’ve gone through, and how that experience impacts their ability to fairly weigh the facts.

“Those people are always excluded from the jury because they are incapable of fairly weighing the evidence,” Browning said. “It’s not a knock on them; because it hurts so much they can’t fairly weigh the evidence.”