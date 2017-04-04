Local 5th grader recognized nationally donating 1,000 books to homeless

One local student is being recognized on a national level for giving back to the community.

Shelby Kettle, 10, is a fifth grade student at Pcoatello Community Charter School and is now only one of two people from the Gem State who will be receiving the National Prudential Spirit of Community award.

This past year, she held a book drive at her school in hopes of raising her goal of 200 books she could donate to local homeless shelters.

But, that didn’t happen.

Instead, she far surpassed that.

“It’s such a warm, cozy fuzzy feeling that I will have with me for the rest of my life,” Kettle said.

She received more than 1,000 books in just three weeks, which she then donated to Aid for Friends.

Aid for Friends shelter manager Kim Ward said the books flew off the shelf as soon as they came in.

“One child told us this was the first thing they had ever owned and it was really something because they had just lost everything,” Ward said.

Kettle said she plans to keep holding book drives for this very reason, and mentioned next on her list – gathering knitting supplies for people who are in need of blankets.

