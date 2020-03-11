Liz Cheney calls to temporarily suspend Capitol tours amid coronavirus outbreak

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is calling for a temporary suspension of Capitol tours in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We should take this step. Not doing so is putting health and safety of these tourists at risk,” she tweeted Wednesday in response to news that congressional lawmakers are considering backing a measure to restrict tourist access to the Capitol.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Wednesday that temporarily stopping the tours is being considered.

“We haven’t yet come to grips with whether or not we ought to close down the Capitol in terms of visitors. But that is certainly something that we’ll have to consider,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has ruled out closing the Capitol, The Hill reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Cheney skipped a retreat for House Republican leaders over the weekend over fears of the virus, Politico reported.

“Many of us have people in our families who are particularly vulnerable and, after consulting with physicians, Liz determined the best approach is to limit participation in nonessential gatherings,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said.

Several lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz., R-Texas., have self-quarantined themselves after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus