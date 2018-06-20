Livid Rep. Mark Meadows yells at Speaker Paul Ryan on House floor

The chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus angrily confronted House Speaker Paul Ryan over immigration legislation on the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., approached Ryan during a vote and began an animated discussion that lasted approximately 30 seconds. Both men pointed fingers at each other and reporters in the gallery could hear Meadows say, “I’m done! I’m done!” Meadows then turned and walked away while Ryan resumed chatting with other members.

Sources tell Fox News that the dispute stemmed from confusion over which of two immigration bills the House is expected to consider Thursday

The more conservative legislation has been dubbed “Goodlatte,” after the bill’s author, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va. A second bill, commonly called the “compromise” bill, has also been referred to as “Goodlatte,” since he’s a sponsor of that package as well. Notably, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., rebranded the compromise bill “the President’s bill” instead of the “leadership” bill.

Adding to the confusion, the House has also been toying with a third piece of legislation, a modified version of the conservative Goodlatte bill.

To try to clear up the confusion, the GOP leadership handled lawmakers some talking points about the compromise bill. However, Meadows claimed the “talking points don’t match the text” and “are not really for prime time.”

Multiple Republican members told Fox News they were disturbed by the skirmish on the floor between Ryan and Meadows. One source said a few members who were a “hard yes” on the immigration legislation who were now “squirming” after they saw the confrontation.

Though President Trump endorsed both the compromise and Goodlatte bills in a meeting with House Republicans Tuesday evening, lawmakers have struggled to secure the 215 votes necessary for passage. Earlier Wednesday, a senior House GOP source described the process to Fox News as an “uphill” battle.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain and the Associated Press contributed to this report.