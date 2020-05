All Times ET

9:43 p.m. — Fox News’ Mike Tobin reports that an impromptu march has broken out in Minneapolis as authorities enforcing an 8 p.m. CT curfew have retreated.

9:40 p.m. — Good evening and welcome to our ongoing coverage of riots that have broken out across America following the death of George Floyd. Washington D.C., Brooklyn, and Atlanta are just a few of the places that have seen unrest as the sun went down tonight.