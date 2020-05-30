LIVE UPDATES: Protests continue across America in wake of George Floyd death

All times ET.

6:54 p.m. — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a partial curfew for the downtown area from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

6:47 p.m. — The city of Atlanta said a 9 p.m. curfew will be effect Saturday.

6:45 p.m. — Philadelphia announced a “mandatory city-wide curfew” effective 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

“Only persons with essential duties will be permitted outdoors,” the Philadelphia Police tweeted.

