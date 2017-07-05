PHOTO GALLERY: Listeners submit photos from Independence Day festivities

July 5, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Fourth of July brought firework shows, sunsets and parades across southeast Idaho.

“Could see all the high fireworks in Ammon, was beautiful,” one listener told KID Newsradio.

As part of the celebrations, listeners at KID Newsradio submitted their best photos from their Independence Day festivities. Check out the gallery below:

