List of 2019 Women's March sponsors

Below is a list of groups who are still listed as sponsors of the 2019 Women’s March. The group has been hit by a number of allegations of anti-Semitism:
#MetooMilitary
9to5 Georgia
18 Million Rising
350.org
A Band of Voters
A CALL TO MEN
AAPI Women Lead
About Face: Veterans Against the War
ACLU
All Out
American Medical Women’s Association
American Palestinian Women’s Association
American Resistance Sevilla
Appalachian Women’s Alliance
Art + Resistance Through Education
Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance
Batala Washington
Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice
Be A Hero
Beats, Rhymes & Relief
Bend the Arc Jewish Action
Bethany Baptist Church
Beyond the Bomb
Black Ladies International Incorporated
Black Women’s Roundtable
Blue Future
BrickxBrick
Bust
Center for Financial Social Work
Center for Parental Leave Leadership
Center for Popular Democracy Action
CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers
Chirla
Citizen Action of New York
Civil Liberties + Public Policy
Coalition for Post Tubal Women
Coalition of Labor Union Women
CODEPINK
Community Justice Action Fund
Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
Countable
CREDO
Cultures of Dignity
Dayton’s Women’s Rights Alliance
DC Divas Football
DC Ecowomen
Define American
DemList
Democracy Initiative
Disability Action for America
DisabilityMarch.com
Diverse Disability Media
Empowerment Self-Defense Alliance
End Rape on Campus
Enough CHC
Equal Pay Today
Equality Labs
Etowahchutke tribe society
Eyes Like Mine Inc.
Fashion Revolution USA
Feminist Majority
Fight For 15
From Privilege to Progress
Gender Diversity
Girl Be Heard
Girl Forward
GIrls For Gender Equity (GGE)
Girls Inc.
Girls Republic
Global Women’s Institute
Grab Them By The Ballot, Inc.
Grandmothers Against Gun Violence
Grassroots Global Justice
GRID Mid-Atlantic
Hip Hop Caucus
Honor the Earth
Hudson River Sloop Clearwater
Human Rights Project at the Urban Justice Center
Human Rights Sanrakshan Sansthaa
Indigenous Environmental Network
International Women’s Convocation
Jewish Voice for Peace
Jews for Racial & Economic Justice
Justice For All
Justice League NYC
Kairos Center for Religions, Rights and Social Justice
Katrina’s Dream
La Clinica del Pueblo
LCLAA
League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)
League of Women Voters
Lean In Latinas
Left at 50
LIFE Camp, Inc.
Mainers for Accountable Leadership
Make It Plain with Mark Thompson
March For Science
March On The Campus GWU
Martin M.S. (Multiple Sclerosis) Alliance Foundation
Middle Collegiate Church
Million Hoodies Movement
Minority Veterans of America
Miss Africa USA Internship Program
Moms Rising
MoveOn
MPower Change
Muslim Women’s Alliance
NAACP
NAACP Youth-College
National Action Network Collegiate
National Bar Association – Women Lawyers Division
National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC)
National Coalition for Latinxs with Disabilities (CNLD)
National Domestic Violence Hotline
National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE)
National Latina institute for Reproductive Health
National Nurses United
National Urban League
National Women’s Political Caucus
NDN Collective
New American Leaders
New Jersey Peace Action
New York Immigration Coalition
Nonprofit Professional Employees Union (NPEU)
Not Just October
NOW Contra Costa County
NWCAVE
NYC For Abortion Rights
NYPALC – New York Portuguese American Leadership Conference
NYS Alliance for Quality Education
OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates
Organization of Latin America Fairleigh Dickinson University
Park Avenue Christian Church
People For Bernie
Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Platform
Presente.org
Pride Fund to End Gun Violence
Project ASCEND
Project Caged Birds, Inc.
Project Drawdown
Psychologists for Social Responsibility
Pueblo Action Alliance
Pussy Hat Project
Rachel’s Network
Rising Hearts Coalition
Rock the Vote
Rural Progress
Rutgers AAUP-AFT
Safe Bae
Sakhi for South Asian Women
Sankofa.org
See Jane Do
Seeding Sovereignty
Serving Our Communities One Woman At A Time, Don’t Resign
Sex Workers Project (SWOP) at the Urban Justice Center
She the People
Sierra Club
Sister District Project
Stand Up For Democracy
Strengthen Our Sisters
Students For Choice
Students March
Students of Orange County for Change
Survive to Thrive Global
SurvJustice
SWOP Behind Bars
The American Mom
The Brotherhood Sister Sol
The Florida Keys Indivisibles
The Freddie Gray Project
The Gathering For Justice
The Harry Potter Alliance
The National Council For Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls (The Council)
The Oracle Institute
The Outrage
The Power Thread
The Representation Project
The Revolutionary Love Project
The Schoolbox Project
The TransLatin@ Coalition
TN Anti Racist Network
Trans People of Color Coalition (TPOCC)
Trans Student Educational Resources
Trans United Fund
Trans Youth Equality Foundation
Triangle People Power
UFCW Women’s Network
Ultraviolet
Unitarian Universalist Association
Unitarian Universalist Women’s Federation
United State of Women
United We Dream
US Human Rights Network
Vision Quilt
Voices in Action
Vote Like a Mother
#VOTEPROCHOICE
VOTEMeToo
WAKE
WANDA: Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture (WANDA)
Werk For Peace
White Ribbon Alliance
Wisconsin Network for Peace, Justice & Sustainability
Women for Justice
Women NC
Women On 20s, Inc.
Women Ties
Women Veterans Social Justice Network
Women’s Action for New Directions
Women’s Information Network
Women’s National Democratic Club
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Yap About It
Young Democrats of Maryland
Youth Caucus of America
YWCA