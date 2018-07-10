Lisa Page will not appear for Capitol Hill interview despite subpoena, attorney says

Former FBI attorney Lisa Page will not appear for a private interview with two House committees despite being subpoenaed, her attorney told Fox News Tuesday.

In a statement, Amy Jeffress said her client did not have enough time to prepare and had asked the the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform Committees to schedule another date.

“The Committees have not honored this request,” Jeffress said. “As a result, Lisa is not going to appear for an interview at this time.”

Jeffress added that the FBI had not given her and Page the necessary materials to prepare for her hearing. However, a congressional told Fox News earlier Tuesday that Page was expected to comply with the subpoena and the claim of lack of preparation would not be an adequate excuse to avoid an appearance.

Page was originally scheduled to appear before both committees Wednesday as part of their investigation into bias at the Justice Department. She and FBI agent Peter Strzok, who will testify publicly before the committees Thursday, exchanged disparaging text messages about then-candidate Donald Trump throughout the 2016 campaign.

Page and Strzok both worked on the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and, later, special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Both were removed from the Mueller probe last year when the Justice Department’s internal watchdog made the special counsel aware of the anti-Trump messages.

Fox News’ Catherine Herridge and The Associated Press contributed to this report.