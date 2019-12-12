Lisa Page slams Trump after he suggests she got restraining order against Peter Strzok

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page slammed President Trump Wednesday after he suggested– without evidence– that she had to get a restraining order against ex-FBI investigator Peter Strzok.

“This is a lie,” Page tweeted in response to his claim. “Nothing like this ever happened. I wish we had a president who knew how to act like one. SAD!”

At a rally in Hershey, Pa., Tuesday evening, Trump spoke at length about Page and Strzok.

LISA PAGE SUES FBI AND DOJ, CITING ‘COST OF THERAPY’ AFTER TRUMP MOCKED HER SALACIOUS TEXT MESSAGES

“This poor guy, did I hear that he needed a restraining order after this whole thing to keep him away from Lisa?” he asked the cheering audience. “That’s what I heard. I don’t know if it’s true. The fake news will never report it, but it could be true.”

Page and Strzok are frequent targets of the president because of their anti-Trump texts while having an affair as FBI colleagues before Stzrok was released from the Mueller investigation and eventually fired from the FBI.

Their texts also brought scrutiny to their motives with communications like “we’ll stop it,” referring to Trump’s candidacy and writing that they have an “insurance policy” for the election.

On Tuesday, Page filed a lawsuit against the FBI and Justice Department for leaking her private texts, claiming it was a breach of the Federal Privacy Act.

Page broke her silence earlier this month, saying in an interview that Trump’s personal attacks are like “being punched in the gut.”

“My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again,” she said. “The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s not clear where Trump got his information about the restraining order.