Lisa Boothe: Trump's spat with 'the squad' may benefit him, does little to move needle on impeachment

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe said President Trump’s public feud with Nancy Pelosi and four of her progressive freshman congresswomen has done little to advance the process of impeachment against the commander-in-chief and may actually benefit him in the long run.

“I don’t think the dynamics of impeachment have changed because there’s still 31 Democrats that are in districts that President Trump won. So I don’t think the dynamics are going to change because of that.,” she said.

“Also, keep in mind that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Nancy Pelosi of racism,” Boothe added. “Her chief of staff likened centrist Democrats to segregationists, so that’s where we are today, in the use of these sorts of terms and words.”

Trump initially only mentioned Pelosi by name is his Sunday tweets, but it quickly became apparent he was targeting Reps. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib D-Mich., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. The four freshman members accused Trump of being openly racist in their Twitter responses and held a Monday press conference to highlight his missteps.

Boothe said the radicalism of these four members has been toxic for the Democratic party and claimed Pelosi only became critical of them to try to win back vital swing voters.

“I would keep in mind also that, I think there’s a certain political calculus in elevating these four members of Congress,” she said.

“You look at that Axios report on a poll that showed how toxic members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Omar are to key swing voters. So I think it’s to President Trump’s benefit to some degree, to elevate these members of Congress and make them the defining face of the Democrat Party.”

“This is all politics,” Boothe added. “Keep that in mind. The only reason Nancy Pelosi took any aim at AOC in recent days was because we had this poll that was out apparently in May, making the rounds in the Democrat Party among top Democrats showing how toxic these members are … among these swing voters. That’s why we’ve seen the dynamics change.”