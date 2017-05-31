Liquor official: Utah computer system caused accounting errors

Utah’s liquor control department says a reporting delay and a new computer system are behind a new audit that shows the department did not record millions in revenue from alcohol sales.

An audit released Tuesday shows the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control did not record about $216 million in revenue during a six month period last year.

The audit from State Auditor John Dougall’s office says the department’s monthly financial reports from December 2016 and January 2017 had inconsistencies ranging from $26 million to $308 million.

Department Director Sal Petilos says the department did not lose money but revenue reports were delayed because of a move to a new computer system.

Dougall’s office audits the department annually.

The Deseret News reports Dougall says the audit aims to help the department as its sales keep growing.

