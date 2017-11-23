Lions Club helps feed the hungry this holiday

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)) – The St. Anthony Lions club held their annual thanksgiving dinner today at South Fremont Junior High school in St. Anthony.

The club sponsors a free dinner for those who can’t afford a whole holiday meal, or are alone during this time of year. They served the dinner from 11 AM to 2 PM. They expected to give out meals to about 400 or 500 people

The President of the Lions Club, Lyndon Reinhart says they help put it on because its needed in the community.

“We have a lot of elderly that eat alone everyday, this is one day they can come out they can eat with somebody they can have somebody to visit with,” Reinhart said. “We got families whose kids have moved away, Mom and Dad are alone and its hard to fix a thanksgiving dinner for two.”

About 200 meals were packaged and taken to community members who couldn’t attend the event.

The St. Anthony Lions Club was happy to provide this event and help members of the community and plan on continuing it next year.