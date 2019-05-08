Lindsey Graham tells Hannity special counsel's investigation must be looked at 'like they looked at Trump'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R., S.C., told Sean Hannity that Robert Mueller‘s investigation is a “case closed,” but the origins of his probe need to be scrutinized in the same way President Trump was.

The FISA warrant to wiretap former Trump campaign aide Carter Page was issued on the basis of the claims made in Christopher Steele’s dossier, Graham said, and would not have been granted otherwise. Since the dossier was first revealed in 2017 alleging Trump connections to Russia, ex-British spy Steele has admitted that some of the information contained within it was unverified.

“Somebody needs to look at this like they looked at Trump,” Graham said during an appearance on “Hannity” on Tuesday.

“We have got to get to the bottom of it and make sure it never happens again.”

Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the investigation’s conclusions found that the special counsel could not generate enough evidence to confirm that President Trump colluded with Russians, but did not exonerate the president on the issue of obstruction.

Both Hannity and Graham questioned why Mueller didn’t investigate further into the origins of the Steele dossier, and when exactly he became aware that there wasn’t evidence of collusion.

“What I want to know is: when did [Mueller] know there was no conspiracy with The Trump campaign and Russia as it relates to collusion of any kind?” Hannity asked. “Why was he not concerned about Hillary’s dirty Russian dossier when he had plenty of time to look into medallions and laws and taxes?

“I would think the Russian dossier would have been important to Robert Mueller,” Hannity continued.

Hannity’s questions join a chorus of other Republican commentators including former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy, who argued against Mueller’s collusion investigation last month.

“Clearly he didn’t have enough evidence on collusion and what I would say with respect to Mueller is if you have enough on obstruction, then charge him and let a jury of 12 decide whether or not your evidence carries the burden of persuasion,” Gowdy said last month.

Michael B. Mukasey, a former federal judge, and President George W. Bush’s attorney general, echoed similar sentiments.

“When did Bob Mueller know, or when did the people who worked with him know, that there was no coordination, which is what they were looking for?” the ex-AG told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer.

“When did they realize that and whenever they realized that shouldn’t they have told the rest of us?”