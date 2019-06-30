Lindsey Graham impressed with Kamala Harris after putting pressure on Biden: ‘She’s got game’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is old friends with Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, but after Thursday’s debate, he was very impressed with the woman who put the former vice president in the hot seat: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Harris pressed Biden on touting his ability to work with segregationists in Congress and his record on integration, leaving the former vice president stumbling.

“She’s got game,” Graham said about Harris in a clip from an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” which will air in full Sunday morning. “She is very talented, she’s very smart, and she’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

In a pivotal moment on Thursday, Harris called out Biden’s record, not just in how he talked about segregationists James Eastland and Herman Talmadge, but how he worked with them as well.

“It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States Senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,’ Harris said. “And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing.” Harris went on to say of how she herself benefited from a busing program that helped integrate public schools.

Harris then continued to grill Biden on his opposition to federally mandated busing. While Biden had answers to her questions, Harris had him on the defensive.

Graham gushed over Harris’ skills but warned that it is too early to count Biden out of the race.

“I think you will underestimate Joe Biden at your own peril,” he said.