Lindsey Graham: If Kavanaugh vote fails, Trump should re-nominate him before midterms, ‘appeal the case to the American people’

Even if the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ultimately fails in the Senate, President Trump should re-nominate the judge ahead of the midterm elections and let the voters decide if they want him on the court, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News on Monday night.

“Here’s what I would tell the president: I would appeal the verdict of the Senate to the ballot box,” Graham said on “Hannity.” “This good man should not be destroyed. If you legitimize this process by one vote short, we’ll be on to the next person. I’d hate to be the next person nominated. I would feel horrible that we destroyed Kavanaugh.

“So what would I do? I would re-nominate him and I would take this case to the American people and I’d ask voters in Indiana, in Missouri, in North Dakota and other places where Trump won – saying who he would nominate if he got to be president – and see if the voters want to appeal the verdict of their senator.”

“I would appeal the case to the American people,” Graham told Sean Hannity.

However, ultimately, the senator said he didn’t anticipate the nomination of the judge reaching that point, saying he believed that concerns from Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, would be resolved.

“I don’t think we’re going to find anything new from this supplemental FBI investigation to take Jeff from yes to no,” he said. “I think Senator Murkowski and Senator Collins want to make sure the FBI did their homework to check the committee’s work, that our work was good. I think that’s what this is all about.”

Graham famously slammed Democrats last week during Kavanaugh’s testimony on his sexual assault allegations. The senator called the handling of the claims “the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics.”

“And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy,” Graham continued.

“If you’re looking for a fair process, you came to the wrong town at the wrong time,” Graham said on Sept. 27. “This is hell.”