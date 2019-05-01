Limbaugh: Sen. Hirono's treatment of Barr due to 'poisonous hatred' for Trump

Radio host Rush Limbaugh ripped Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii Wednesday over her treatment of Attorney General William Barr during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Mueller report, calling her “ignorant” and “a liar.”’

Limbaugh said Hirono mischaracterized Barr’s work and — like Sen. Lindsey Graham– accused the senator of “slandering” his integrity. “He didn’t change anything in the Mueller report,” Limbaugh said on his radio show.

Barr’s testimony Wednesday was wide-ranging. It covered his decision not to pursue an obstruction case against President Trump and the delay in the release of the redacted version of the report.

Hirono accused Barr of lying to Congress and said he should resign.

“Mr. Barr, now the American people know that you are no different from Rudy Giuliani or Kellyanne Conway or any of other people who sacrifice their once-decent reputation for the grifter and liar who sits in the Oval Office,” Hirono said to Barr during a long build-up to a question.

Committee chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., cut Hirono off. “You slandered this man from top to bottom,” Graham said to the Hawaii senator.

Limbaugh argued that Hirono never intended to ask any meaningful questions to Barr but really intended to hurt his “integrity.”

“It was the kill session. Her mission during these hearings has been to kill Barr professionally, and his integrity,” Limbaugh said.



The radio host blamed Hirono’s “poisonous hatred” for President Trump for her treatment of Barr.



“I think it is her essential consuming, poisonous hatred for Donald Trump, and Barr is the way she can get to Trump today, so Barr becomes her target,” Limbaugh said.