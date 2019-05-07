Limbaugh mocks Pelosi's claim of Trump 'goading' Dems to impeach

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s suggestion that President Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him as a means of solidifying his base.

“Folks, we thought it was crazy when they fell for Trump asking the Russians to help find Hillary’s emails. These people are so off the rails, they are so devoid of any common sense, and it’s rooted in a lack of a sense of humor, but they have been so discombobulated by Trump that they simply have lost their moorings,” Limbaugh said on his radio show.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday during a New York appearance that “Trump is goading us to impeach him.”

She added: “He’s just like taunting, taunting, taunting because he knows that it would be very divisive in the country, but he doesn’t really care. He just wants to solidify his base.”

Limbaugh insisted that “Trump is goading them, Trump is trolling them, Trump is teasing them, and they’re falling for it, and so Pelosi says that her Democrats are helpless, her Democrats cannot resist the trolling of Donald Trump. Donald Trump goads and the Democrats respond. And she’s trying to get her Democrats to react to this by saying: ‘You gotta stop this. This is what Trump wants. He wants us to impeach him.'”

Limbaugh also dismissed Pelosi’s notion that Trump needs to firm up his base. “Trump’s base is solidified. He doesn’t need you to impeach him for his base to be solid. His base has been solidified since the campaign. And his base is more solid than ever, and it is growing, Madam Pelosi, whether you go through this impeachment rigamarole or not.”