Libya’s parliament votes in favor of UN road map

A Libyan spokesman says parliament has voted in favor of the United Nations’ new action plan, which gives new life to stalled political talks and aims at healing divisions.

Abdullah Ablahig, spokesman for the Libyan House of Representatives — which is based in the eastern city of Tobrouk— told The Associated Press that parliament convened Tuesday and gave its consensus to new U.N. Envoy Ghassan Salame’s road map.

According to the new plan, Libya will have a smaller presidential council with fewer authorities while a new government will be formed before a national conference is held in Libya.

The new plan paves the way for future parliamentary and presidential elections.

Libya sank into lawlessness years after the ouster and killing of Moammar Gadhafi.