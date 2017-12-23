Libyan PM urges international community to back UN mandate

The head of Libya’s U.N.-backed government says the international community should take a firm stance against those defying a 2015 political agreement stipulating a U.N. mandate.

A Saturday statement by the Tripoli-based government says Prime Minister Fayez Serraj remarks came during a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Genitoli’s visit comes days after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with Serraj and later with military strongman Khalifa Hifter in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Hifter is a rival of Serraj’s government, whose two-year mandate expired earlier this month. Serraj insists the mandate remains in effect until a new one is introduced.

Libya descended into chaos following a 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed a longtime ruler. The country is now split between rival governments and militias.