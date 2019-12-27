Liberal cities go to extreme lengths to curb homelessness, racking up massive bills

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your Friday.

Fox News took a look at the unconventional ways cities in the U.S. are tackling homelessness.

We spoke with more than 100 homeless men and women, advocates and residents who said that they’d lost faith in their elected officials’ ability to solve the crisis especially after most cities and states had spent hundreds of millions of dollars to address the problem only to watch it get worse.

Fed up, residents started taking matters into their own hands and have tried everything from dumping car-sized logs in front of businesses to pitching plans to pack party buses with the homeless, handing them some cash, driving them across the border and abandoning them. While some suggestions have their foot firmly planted in fantasy, other proposals could actually work.

Plane crash in Kazakhstan kills at least 15, injures 66

A Bek Air plane crashed into a two-story building in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff Friday, killing at least 15 and injuring at least 66. There were 93 passengers and five crew members aboard.

The airport said the plane lost altitude at 7:22 a.m. A Reuters reporter near the airport reported that there was thick fog in the area.

Murkowski criticized over impeachment talk

Sen. Murkowski was criticized by a Wall Street Journal columnist for using tried-and-true Dem ‘talking points’ when asked about the Senate impeachment trial. The Alaska Republican criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments about how he would run President Trump’s pending impeachment trial, Fox News contributor Jason Riley said Thursday.

Murkowski took exception to comments McConnell, R-Ky., made during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier this month, in which he promised to be in "coordination" with the White House, should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., submit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Rising credit card debt may be stressing you out, but banks are seeing record profits

Movie theaters have new reasons to worry about the future after these numbers

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick buy $28M waterfront home — with cash

SOME PARTING WORDS

Jesse Watters responded to growing scrutiny of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate. "She wants the impeachment without the acquittal but she's not gonna get what she wants because eventually, this strategy is gonna run out of road," Watters said on "The Five." "The only thing she's enjoying right now is watching Trump complain. If I were the president, I would stop, declare victory, I would say Nancy looks weak, she looks scared, she looks tired and eventually the articles will get kicked up and he'll get the acquittal he's looking for."

