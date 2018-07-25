Lewiston man pleads guilty in deaths of ex-wife, daughter

Lewiston Police Department

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) – A northern Idaho man has pleaded guilty in the murder of his ex-wife and his daughter.



The Lewiston Tribune reports 73-year-old Richard Carlin also admitted at a Tuesday hearing to stabbing his grandson, Jonathon Spaeth, who survived the attack.



Court documents say the Lewiston man stabbed and beat his ex-wife Raetta Carlin and his daughter Michelle Carlin to death last November at a trailer home.



Spaeth told police his grandfather had asked him to help take Raetta Carlin to the hospital because she was sick. When Spaeth got there, he found his mother and his grandmother dead and naked on the floor.



Court documents say Richard Carlin stabbed Spaeth in the back with the steak knife before fleeing to Oregon.



Richard Carlin sentencing is scheduled for August 13.