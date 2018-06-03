Lewandowski says Trump legal team 'will take it to court' if Mueller subpoenas president

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowksi told “Fox News Sunday” that President Trump’s legal team will “take it to court” if Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenas him as part of the Russia probe.

“They will take it to court, and I believe the court’s going to be on the president’s side on this,” Lewandowski said Sunday.

He said the president and his team still appear willing to sit down for questions with Mueller’s team, but want to determine the scope of those questions first. He said all sides could avoid a subpoena fight if they can keep the questions focused.

Lewandowski stressed that he doesn’t think the president, though, would defy a court order.

“The president clearly respects the rule of law in this country,” he said.

Lewandowski addressed the Mueller deliberations after it was revealed that Trump attorney Jay Sekulow and then-Trump attorney John Dowd wrote a letter to Mueller in January claiming Trump could not be forced to testify — and could not have committed obstruction of justice because of his broad authority as president.