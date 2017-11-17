Lebanon PM: Saudi trip was to consult on country’s future

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad says his stay in Saudi Arabia has been to consult with officials there on the future of Lebanon and its relations with its Arab neighbors.

He dismisse as “rumors” reports about his alleged detention in the kingdom.

Hariri’s tweet on Friday came hours before he was expected in France two weeks after his surprise resignation in Saudi Arabia.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Hariri was expected in Paris’ presidential palace by midday Saturday. Macron said Hariri will be received “with the honors due a prime minister,” even though he has announced his resignation, since Lebanon hasn’t yet recognized it.