Lebanese actor charged with collaborating with Israel

Lebanon’s chief military prosecutor has indicted an actor and writer on charges of collaborating with Israel and possessing drugs.

The prosecutor’s statement Thursday came nearly a week after Ziad Itani’s arrest. Itani was accused of collaborating with an Israeli female spy to collect information about Lebanese politicians and journalists.

The case has gripped Lebanon at a time of heightened domestic tension over the resignation of the Saudi-backed Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

According to interrogation leaks, Itani has reportedly collaborated with a Mossad agent to gather information about political developments following Hariri’s resignation, and specifically about an ally of the prime minister. Itani has apparently admitted to the charges.

No trial date has been set.

Lebanon and Israel are formally at war and collaborating with Israel can be punishable by death.