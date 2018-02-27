Leading Slovak daily points to mafia in journalist murder

A leading Slovak newspaper says organized crime may have been involved in the shooting death of an investigative journalist that shocked Slovakia.

The bodies of 27-year-old Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova were found Sunday evening in their house in the town of Velka Maca, east of the capital, Bratislava.

In an interview with the Sme daily on Tuesday, Slovak-based Canadian journalist Tom Nicholson said he was in touch with Kuciak before his death and that he was working on a story about possible Italian mafia involvement in frauds linked to EU subsidies in eastern Slovakia. Nicholson said he was ready to testify.

Kuciak’s was the first murder of a killing in Slovakia. The government is offering 1 million euros ($1.23 million) to anyone who helps the authorities find the people responsible.