Leader of ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan killed in US drone strike, officials say

The leader of an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan who was responsible for a spate of recent bombings that left hundreds of civilians dead was killed in an American drone strike, U.S. officials told Fox News on Sunday.

The deputy spokesperson for Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani announced the death of ISIS-K leader, Abu Sayeed Orakzai, a U.S. military spokesman said.

Next weekend, a new U.S. military commander will be taking over in Afghanistan, Lt. Gen. Scott Miller, the former head of Joint Special Operations Command which oversees the elite commando units Delta Force, SEAL Team 6 and the 75th Ranger Regiment.

The U.S. military has doubled its air strikes in Afghanistan over the past year and increased them fivefold over 2016 levels.