LDS Church to revise hymnal and children’s song book

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced it will be revising two church wide music texts.

Church leaders released an official notice on Monday, June 18 saying the Hymns and Children’s Songbook books would be undergoing changes.

“We recognize the power that sacred music has to unify the members of the Church throughout the world,” Elder Ronald A. Rasband said, according to Mormon Newsroom. “We desire to offer a consistent core collection of hymns and songs in every language that reflects the diverse needs of the global Church in our day.”

According to Mormon Newsroom, the new music collections will be compiled over several years in an effort to better unify members worldwide. Officials say selections will include core hymns and songs that teach the doctrines of the gospel.

Church officials say in addition to the printed books, the faith will record new audio versions of the hymns and songs. Additionally, the music will be available online once the new books are available.

The LDS Church will be taking submissions for original hymns, children’s songs, song texts without music or music without text through July 1, 2019. Anyone can submit up to five hymns and five children’s songs at newmusic.lds.org.

Members can also provide feedback can also be provided about the current music through an online survey.

The first LDS hymnal was published in 1835 by Emma Smith, wife of the faith’s first modern-day prophet Joseph Smith. Since then, the hymnal has undergo periodic changes and updates, most recently in 1985.