LDS Church to celebrate 40th anniversary of priesthood revelation

©2018 BY INTELLECTUAL RESERVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Screen shot from video announcing the 40th anniversary of the 1978 revelation on the priesthood.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday a celebration in Salt Lake City marking the 40th anniversary of the 1978 revelation on the priesthood.

The Church believes the priesthood is power and authority of God delegated to man on earth. A revelation came to Church President Spencer W. Kimball on June 1, 1978 to allow the blessings of the priesthood would be extended to all of God’s children everywhere in the world.

The revelation removed all restrictions with regard to race that once applied to the priesthood.

The worldwide celebration is to be broadcast from the Conference Center on Temple Square on June 1, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Details on the celebration will be announced at a later date, the Church stated in a news release.