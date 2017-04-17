LDS Church readies Idaho Falls Temple for public open house

IDAHO FALLS — A few thousand have already been able to view the inside of the newly-renovated Idaho Falls LDS Temple, but church officials are preparing for well over 200,000 to attend a month-long open house that will showcase the inside of the Idaho Falls Temple to the general public in advance of the dedication, which is scheduled for June 4th. The temple was originally built and dedicated in 1945, but was in need of seismic upgrades and a number of structural and design changes to the inside.

Among the renovation effort’s highest priorities was restoration and preservation of the temple’s multiple murals, many of which are original to the 1945 construction. For those familiar with the temple, the vividness of the restored murals was impressive.

Changes were also made to the administrative offices, front foyer area, and other areas inside the temple. A short video, produced by the LDS Church and gallery are below: