Members of LDS Church celebrate and rededicate Idaho Falls LDS Temple

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rededicated the Idaho Falls LDS Temple Sunday, June 4.

President Henry B. Eyring presided over the dedication with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and members of the Quorum of the Seventy. President Eyring dedicated the temple in three sessions.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended the dedication both at the temple building itself and via broadcast at local LDS chapels.

The Idaho Falls Temple was closed in March 2015 for renovations. It was the 8th temple built by the LDS Church. Idaho is currently home to four temples in Idaho Falls, Boise, Twin Falls and Rexburg, Idaho.

A temple in Meridian, Idaho is set to be dedicated later this year and President Thomas S. Monson announced plans for a temple to be built in Pocatello, Idaho in April 2016.

The temple will reopen for members on Tuesday, June 6.