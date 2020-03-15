LAX police officer tests positive for coronavirus

A police officer at Los Angeles International Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus, airport officials announced Sunday.

A statement from the Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) said the airport was working closely with Los Angeles County Public Health to identity other officers and employees who have had close contact with the unnamed officer.

“We will be following their direction regarding the need for anyone else to self-quarantine, be tested for the virus and/or seek medical attention,” the statement read. “We will continue to follow all directions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and County Health on how we can best protect our employees and guests and reduce the spread of germs.”

L.A. County health officials, meanwhile, have confirmed at least two coronavirus cases involving screeners at LAX, Los Angeles’ KTLA reported.

As of Sunday, Los Angeles County has reported at least 54 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to at least 288, the Los Angeles Times reported.

California officials, like their counterparts in other states, have urged the public to restrict interactions in an effort to curb the virus’ spread through communities.

On Sunday, the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, said he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown that would require Americans to hunker down even more to help slow the spread.

Fox News’ Samantha Scott and The Associated Press contributed to this report.