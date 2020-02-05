Lawyers push for person-of-interest swap between US and UK in Epstein, Dunn cases

The alleged U.S. victims of Jeffrey Epstein have teamed up with the family of Harry Dunn, the 19-year-old British teenager killed in a wrong-way crash involving an American diplomat’s wife, to demand a person-of-interest “swap” between the two countries.

Dunn’s family wants the U.S. to force Anne Sacoolas to return to Britain, while some of Epstein’s victims want Prince Andrew to come to the United States to face questioning by the FBI on what he knew about his friend. Epstein, a disgraced financier, was accused of sexually abusing girls as young and 11 and 12 in New York and Florida.

Radd Seiger, a spokesman for Dunn’s family, contacted lawyer Lisa Bloom, who is representing six of Epstein’s accusers, to suggest working together. Seiger believes there is a “common thread” between the cases, something Bloom echoed Wednesday, adding that “parallels between the two cases are eerie” and involve “everyday teenagers” who were “victimized.”

“Both Ms. Sacoolas and Prince Andrew must cooperate with law enforcement.” — Lisa Bloom, lawyer representing four of Epstein’s alleged victims

“Both Ms. Sacoolas and Prince Andrew must cooperate with law enforcement,” Bloom said. “I call upon my government, the U.S., to return Ms. Sacoolas to the U.K. to face justice.”

Dunn was killed last year after she struck him with her car while he was on his motorcycle near RAF Croughton, a British military base west of Milton Keynes that’s home to a signals intelligence station operated by the U.S. Air Force. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left the U.K. soon after the fatal crash.

Last month, the U.S. State Department rejected a formal request from Britain to extradite Sacoolas.

“Follow the Crown Prosecution Service’s charging decision, the Home Office has sent an extradition request to the United States for Anne Sacoolas on charges of causing death by dangerous driving,” a UK Home Office spokesman said in a statement. “This is now a decision for the U.S. authorities.”

A State Department official replied, “Under the circumstances of this case, we strongly believe that an extradition request would be highly inappropriate.”

Meanwhile, Bloom said Epstein’s accusers have been outraged that the Duke of York refused to help American authorities despite telling the BBC in November that he would comply.

The duke’s friendship with Epstein, who took his own life in a Manhattan jail cell in August, has been under intense scrutiny. The prince has been accused of having sex with one of Epstein’s accusers. He eventually stepped down from his public duties, saying the controversy surrounding his “ill-judged” relationship with Epstein had caused a major disruption to the royal family’s work.

“I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” Queen Elizabeth’s second son said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”