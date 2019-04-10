Lawyers for Greg Craig, ex-Obama White House counsel, say they expect him to be charged with foreign lobbying violations

Greg Craig, who formerly served as counsel to the Obama White House, is expected to be charged with foreign lobbying violations, his lawyers reportedly said Wednesday.

The case against Craig stemmed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, centering around the lobbying work he performed in 2012 for the Russian-backed president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, while Craig was a partner at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

SENIOR OBAMA CYBER OFFICIAL LOBBYING FOR CHINA

Craig allegedly never registered as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, which requires lobbyists to declare publicly if they represent foreign leaders, governments or their political parties.

His attorneys on Wednesday night told The Associated Press in a statement that the “government’s stubborn insistence on prosecuting Mr. Craig is a misguided abuse of prosecutorial discretion.”

FARA violations were only rarely prosecuted until Mueller took aim at Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, for his lobbying work in Ukraine.

There is no indication that Craig improperly colluded with a foreign government while he was serving in any official capacity. Craig worked as White House Counsel from 2009 to 2010 and previously worked in the Clinton administration on impeachment matters.

Craig also represented John Hinckley, Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, according to The New York Times. Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and The Associated Press contributed to this report.