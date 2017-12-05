Lawyer wants man’s statements about wife’s death suppressed

The lawyer for a Maine man charged with killing his wife and burying her in a shallow grave behind his parents’ home wants some of his client’s statements to police suppressed.

The attorney, Stephen Smith, argued Monday that 34-year-old Luc Tieman was technically in police custody when he told officers he had seen his wife overdose. An autopsy found that she died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The Morning Sentinel reports that Smith says Tieman had not been read his rights.

Police say Tieman first said that his wife had disappeared from their parked truck while he was inside a Wal-Mart in September 2016, but changed his story when her body was found.

Tieman has pleaded not guilty to murder. His trial is scheduled for April.

