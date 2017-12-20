A lawyer for a Ukrainian oligarch charged in an international bribery case says an Austrian court has put his client’s extradition on hold.

Dan Webb filed a letter with the information Wednesday in Chicago federal court, where Dymitro Firtash is accused of a conspiracy to pay bribes to mine in India.

Firtash has business ties to President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and has denied wrongdoing.

Webb says an Austrian Supreme Court recently stayed Firtash’s extradition while it rules on a request to reconsider its initial extradition order.

Webb had told Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer that Firtash could be extradited by the end of 2017. But his letter says it’s now unlikely he’ll face extradition “in the immediate future.”

Firtash was arrested in Austria in 2014 and is free on bail.