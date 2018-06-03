Lawyer for Ohio terrorism suspect seeks reduced sentence

The lawyer for an Ohio man convicted of trying to help the Islamic State group is seeking a reduced sentence for his client, citing his youth, his remorse and his mental health struggles.

Defendant Aaron Daniels is scheduled for sentencing June 7 before federal Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. in Columbus.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty last July to a charge accusing him of attempting to travel to Libya to join the group.

Authorities say Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.

Defense attorney George Chaney has asked for a two-year sentence and five years of supervision afterward. Federal prosecutors want at least a 15-year sentence.