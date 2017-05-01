Lawsuit against grocery tax veto advances

The Idaho Supreme Court has responded to a lawsuit brought by 30 lawmakers who contend Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter missed the 10-day window to veto the grocery tax repeal bill.

Attorney Bryan Smith tells KID Newsradio the Idaho Supreme Court issued Secretary of State Lawrence Denney an “order to show cause.” Denney now has 21 days to respond to the pleadings. The Court has also scheduled oral arguments for June 15 at 11:10 AM.

“I am confident the Idaho Constitution will prevail,” Smith told KID Thursday evening. Yesterday, Idaho’s highest court had requested corrections to the lawsuit filed by Smith over Otter’s veto of House Bill 67.

The oral arguments can be viewed live on the Idaho Supreme Court’s website.