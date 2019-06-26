Lawrence Jones says debate attendees back Dems' policy ideas but often struggle with details

Some attendees at Wednesday’s first Democratic debate in Miami expressed support for 2020 candidates’ platform items such as the Green New Deal, according to Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones.

Jones said he spoke with several attendees about their thoughts on the Democrats’ policies, the Campus Reform editor-in-chief told host Sean Hannity on Wednesday’s edition of “Hannity.”

One attendee said the Green New Deal’s passage is attainable, Jones said.

“Do you feel it’s realistic?” he asked a woman attending the Miami event.

“Absolutely,” the woman said. “I think our future depends on something like this, and we all have to care about it. So there should be enough support.”

Another attendee told Jones, “I think that it’s 25 years overdue. I think we spoke about this 25 years ago. … We knew there was a problem and we ignored it.”

He said other attendees had varied reactions to terms like “democratic socialism.”

“I think that the word ‘socialism’ has been hijacked because we are Democrats – and we are Americans,” another attendee told Jones.

Another woman said the term “democratic socialist” was “interesting.”

“I’m not a Bernie supporter, so I wouldn’t know how to answer your question,” she said, referring to Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Jones told Hannity the 2020 Democratic presidential field appears to be out of touch with mainstream American politics as well.

“I think it’s an identity crisis,” he said. “I think you have candidates that don’t quite understand where America is going in the past election, and so they feel like they needed this radical approach.

“But when you talk with people on the street, although they want this change, when you get into the details of policy, they don’t know what’s in it.”