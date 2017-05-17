Lawmakers review new DUI law but won’t budge on 0.05 limit

Utah lawmakers say they won’t reconsider their decision this year to lower the state’s DUI threshold to the strictest limit in the country at 0.05 percent.

Lawmakers on the Transportation Interim Committee said Wednesday afternoon that they’re open to making changes to the controversial law if there are unintended consequences but they won’t budge on their decision to lower the limit to 0.05 from 0.08 percent.

Gov. Gary Herbert said in March when he signed the bill that he would call lawmakers into a special session this summer to address its unintended consequences, such as any affects to insurance rates, or to consider lesser punishments for DUIs between 0.05 and 0.07 blood alcohol limits.

The transportation committee did not come up with any recommendations for changes Wednesday but chairman Rep. Mike Schultz says more meetings will be held.

