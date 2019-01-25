Lawmakers react to Trump’s partial shutdown announcement: ‘The longest shutdown in American history will finally end’

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle reacted Friday to President Trump’s announcement that he would support a short-term bill to re-open the government, following a months-long partial government shutdown and stalemate between Republicans and Democrats on funding for a wall at the border.

“I am very proud to announce we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Trump said in the Rose Garden on Friday.

The bill is expected to hit the Senate floor immediately and if passed, will keep the government running until Feb. 15. However, the deal appeared to include no money for a wall or steel barrier, but Trump said he hoped negotiations would continue to come to an agreement on wall funding.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement saying he “was glad” that both sides were able to make a deal that would also allow them to “negotiate a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security.”

“I’m glad the closed portions of the federal government will re-open and get back online,” the statement said. “I’m glad that the dedicated men and women of the Coast Guard, law enforcement, the TSA, and all the other federal employees will not have to go longer without pay for their work, and will receive their back pay. I know the pain that this episode has caused to many Kentuckians and to people around the country. They deserve this resolution.”

He then pointed his comments toward Democrats, saying he hoped they would “stay true to the commitment they have stated constantly over the past weeks – that once government was re-opened, they would be perfectly willing to negotiate in good faith on full-year government funding that would include a significant investment in urgently needed border security measures, including physical barriers.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a tweet about Trump’s announcement, described it as being “great news” for federal employees furloughed during the partial shutdown.

“The longest shutdown in American history will finally end,” Schumer tweeted. “The president has agreed to our request to open the government then debate border security. This is great news for 800,000 federal workers & millions of Americans who depend on government services.”

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said the president’s announcement has allowed Democrats a chance to negotiate border security. However, if talks prove to be unsuccessful, “executive action is still very much under consideration.”

During Trump’s remarks, he made reference to his earlier comments about declaring a national emergency, but said he didn’t want to use the “very powerful weapon.” He has sought $5.7 billion in money toward a wall or steel barrier at the U.S.-Mexico border

“The president is sticking by his commitment to keep our communities safe and has assured me that nothing will deter him from accomplishing that goal,” Meadows said in a statement. “His resolve remains steadfast. Democrats now have yet another opportunity to come to the table and negotiate, where all Americans will be able to judge for themselves whether they’re truly serious about securing our border.”

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who has announced her intention to run for president in 2020, said on Twitter that the partial shutdown “has been a nightmare” for furloughed Americans workers who “shouldn’t have had to pay for the president’s vanity project.”

Fox News Adam Shaw, Chad Pergram and Jason Donner contributed to this report.