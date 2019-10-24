Lawmakers, public pay respects to Elijah Cummings in Capitol ceremony

The late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., will lie in state at the Capitol’s Statuary Hall after arriving on the Hill Thursday for a ceremony that featured congressional leadership from both parties.

Figures included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

WHAT ELIJAH CUMMINGS’ DEATH MEANS FOR IMPEACHMENT

Cummings died last Thursday at the age of 68 after complications from longstanding health problems.

The long-serving and powerful lawmaker was the chairman of the House Oversight Committee and was integral in the ongoing impeachment efforts against President Trump. Cummings was highly regarded as a civil rights advocate and served as the congressman for Maryland’s Seventh District since 1996.

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes are scheduled Thursday in the House.

The public will be able to pay their respects Thursday between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cummings will rest atop the wooden “catafalque,” which has often been used for state funerals and was first used for President Abraham Lincoln.

Cummings’ funeral service will take place Friday in Baltimore, and will feature addresses from speakers including Cummings’ wife Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.