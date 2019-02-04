Lawmakers look at savings of expanding Medicaid

Shutterstock/CNN Money

BOISE (KIFI/KIDK) – The first budget showing the direct and significant state savings from Medicaid expansion, which voters approved in November in Proposition 2 was presented to lawmakers Monday morning at they held the budget hearing for the division of Mental Health Servces in the state Department of Health and Welfare.

The budget shows a $4.2 million savings to the state general fund within the division alone, under Governor Brad Little’s proposed budget.

