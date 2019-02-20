Lawmaker claims Dems are out to eliminate ‘so help me God’ from congressional oath

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., is accusing Democrats of making a concerted effort to eliminate “so help me God” from the congressional oath.

Americans “need to know that there is a concerted effort now to change this tradition,” Johnson said on “The Todd Starnes Show.”

Fox News reported last month that the House Committee on Natural Resources was looking to remove the phrase from the oath, sparking outrage among conservatives. The phrase appeared in a rules proposal draft in brackets, with a red line through it.

House Natural Resources chairman Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., has since called the red line “a mistake,” but Johnson isn’t buying it.

“This is not a mistake, or oversight,” Johnson told Starnes. “It’s not a coincidence.”

Johnson believes Democrats are pushing a “politically correct” agenda when it comes to God.

“I take our Democrat colleagues, I give them the benefit of the doubt,” Johnson told Starnes. “But when it happens over and over, and when you have some who are openly defiant that’s on it, it appears to be a concentrated strategy. And I think the vast majority of the people in this country, in both parties on both sides of the aisle, would be upset to know that this is going on.”