Lawmaker changes abortion-ban proposal from 15 to 18 weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah lawmaker wants to ban most abortions after 18 weeks of gestation, a change to a proposal that originally would have banned the procedure after 15 weeks.



Republican Rep. Cheryl Acton said Tuesday she made the change for “strategic reasons,” and to help the idea survive a court challenge that’s likely if it becomes law.



The Deseret News reports Acton says Utah is known as a pro-family state with the nation’s highest birth rate, and it should be known as the safest place in the country for the unborn.



The 18-week deadline brings the bill in line with a similar proposal in Arkansas.



The bill is set to be heard by a panel of lawmakers on Wednesday.



Opponents have warned the measure is likely unconstitutional and could embroil the state in a costly legal fight.