Lavish gifts given to Trump family by world leaders in 2017 include $16G dinnerware set and golf club

The Trump family and administration received lavish gifts totaling more than $140,000 from foreign leaders during the president’s first year in office. Among the gifts: jewelry, handbags, paintings and even a golf club.

The State Department released an annual list of gifts given to federal employees by foreign governments during the 2017 calendar year.

The two most expensive gifts were given by Chinese President Xi Jinping. They featured an ornate calligraphy display and presentation box worth $14,400, and a porcelain dinnerware set that includes plates imprinted with the pink house at Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago resort, valued at $16,250.

The Saudis and Gulf Arab states also gave at least $24,120 in gifts, including a $6,400 ruby and emerald pendant necklace from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, a gold-plated fighter jet model worth $4,850 from Bahrain’s crown prince and a “royal” perfume in a reptile-skin carrying case worth $1,260 from the deputy prime minister of Oman.

All of the gifts are accepted where “nonacceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and U.S. government,” the State Department said in its filings. It’s customary for presidents to receive gifts from foreign leaders. Items are turned over to the National Archives.

Melania Trump also received gifts including a $3,400 Ferragamo handbag from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, and a $2,564 fountain pen from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The First Family grandchildren were, interestingly, gifted a cigar box from King Abdullah, while Ivanka Trump was given a putter by way of the House of Councillors of Japan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.