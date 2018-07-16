Lava explosion near Hawaii tour boat injures at least 13

At least 13 people were injured in Hawaii early Monday after a lava explosion from the Kilauea volcano sent debris flying through the roof of their tour boat.

The “lava bomb” hit the roof of the Hawaii Lava Boat Tours vessel near the town of Kapoho, Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources said. The explosion sent lava through the boat’s roof and into the passenger cabin.

At least three passengers were rushed to the Hilo Medical Center, Hawaii News Now reported. Two of those hospitalized were in stable condition while one woman was in serious condition with a broken femur.

The other nine passengers drove themselves to the hospital, according to the news outlet, which said officials considered their injuries to be superficial.

The boat returned to the Wailoa Sampan Basin Harbor in Hilo around 7 a.m., following its 4 a.m. departure. The entrance to the Pohoiki Boat Ramp, from which the tour departed, is now located half a mile away from the active ocean entrance, officials said.

Lava continues to spew from fissure 8 of the Kilauea volcano since its initial eruption on May 3rd. The U.S. Geological Survey on Sunday alerted that the volcano was under its “warning/orange” advisory, meaning a “major volcano eruption is imminent, underway, or suspected.”

A “tiny new island” has been formed along the coastline, which the agency said Friday was “most likely part of the fissure 8 flower that’s entering the ocean.” The island is believed to be roughly 20 to 30 feet in diameter.

